All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13127 W Alvarado Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13127 W Alvarado Circle
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

13127 W Alvarado Circle

13127 West Alvarado Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13127 West Alvarado Circle, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Updated!! Incredible furnished home located in a CUL-DE-SAC!! The awesome interior offers formal living & dining rooms, vaulted ceilings for more overall room volume, spacious family room, neutral paint, 3 bed, and 2 bath. Open concept kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Beautiful master suite has sliding doors that opens to patio, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate tub, step-in shower & double sinks. Backyard features extended covered patio, paved area, for table, new grass and plants in yard, and raised garden. Close to I-10, 101 & 303 freeways, shopping, stadium, ball fields, and golf courses. Don't miss out this fantastic home in an amazing community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13127 W Alvarado Circle have any available units?
13127 W Alvarado Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13127 W Alvarado Circle have?
Some of 13127 W Alvarado Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13127 W Alvarado Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13127 W Alvarado Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13127 W Alvarado Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13127 W Alvarado Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13127 W Alvarado Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13127 W Alvarado Circle offers parking.
Does 13127 W Alvarado Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13127 W Alvarado Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13127 W Alvarado Circle have a pool?
No, 13127 W Alvarado Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13127 W Alvarado Circle have accessible units?
No, 13127 W Alvarado Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13127 W Alvarado Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13127 W Alvarado Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 13127 W Alvarado Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13127 W Alvarado Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College