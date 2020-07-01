13127 W Alvarado Circle

Amenities

Completely Updated!! Incredible furnished home located in a CUL-DE-SAC!! The awesome interior offers formal living & dining rooms, vaulted ceilings for more overall room volume, spacious family room, neutral paint, 3 bed, and 2 bath. Open concept kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, center island with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Beautiful master suite has sliding doors that opens to patio, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate tub, step-in shower & double sinks. Backyard features extended covered patio, paved area, for table, new grass and plants in yard, and raised garden. Close to I-10, 101 & 303 freeways, shopping, stadium, ball fields, and golf courses. Don't miss out this fantastic home in an amazing community!