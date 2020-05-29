All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13119 W SHERIDAN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13119 W SHERIDAN Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

13119 W SHERIDAN Street

13119 West Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13119 West Sheridan Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bed, 3 Bath PLUS Den/Office located in desirable Palm Valley (Phase 1) subdivision! Grand vaulted ceilings to open Living/Dining Rm with wood floors in all the right places. Fireplace and media niche in Living Rm. Kitchen has plenty of counter-space and all Appliances Included!! Spacious Laundry Room downstairs w/ Master Bed downstairs & separate exit to backyard. Tons of windows for natural lighting. Upstairs has 2 additional bed's w/full bath. Den/Office downstairs has its own patio and exit off the front of the home. Easy to maintain backyard has an extended covered patio. Located off Dysart and Indian School w/ quick access to the i-10! (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13119 W SHERIDAN Street have any available units?
13119 W SHERIDAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13119 W SHERIDAN Street have?
Some of 13119 W SHERIDAN Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13119 W SHERIDAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
13119 W SHERIDAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13119 W SHERIDAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 13119 W SHERIDAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13119 W SHERIDAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 13119 W SHERIDAN Street offers parking.
Does 13119 W SHERIDAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13119 W SHERIDAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13119 W SHERIDAN Street have a pool?
No, 13119 W SHERIDAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 13119 W SHERIDAN Street have accessible units?
No, 13119 W SHERIDAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13119 W SHERIDAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13119 W SHERIDAN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13119 W SHERIDAN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13119 W SHERIDAN Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College