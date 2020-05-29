13119 W SHERIDAN Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 Bed, 3 Bath PLUS Den/Office located in desirable Palm Valley (Phase 1) subdivision! Grand vaulted ceilings to open Living/Dining Rm with wood floors in all the right places. Fireplace and media niche in Living Rm. Kitchen has plenty of counter-space and all Appliances Included!! Spacious Laundry Room downstairs w/ Master Bed downstairs & separate exit to backyard. Tons of windows for natural lighting. Upstairs has 2 additional bed's w/full bath. Den/Office downstairs has its own patio and exit off the front of the home. Easy to maintain backyard has an extended covered patio. Located off Dysart and Indian School w/ quick access to the i-10! (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs.)