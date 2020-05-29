12706 S 176TH Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

HUGE LOT!! **Gated Community***T W Lewis Single Story **POOL****3 Car Garage*** Very private lot, NO 2 Story homes around! This is a gorgeous home in a gated community! Absolutely stunning! HUGE Kitchen w/a HUGE island, granite countertops, beautiful wood & tile floors, HUGE 17,000+ sq. ft. lot!! Next to common area. Beautiful pool, outdoor firepit & Wok gas Water features! Huge covered patio, lovely low maintenance landscape front & back. Huge bedrooms, wood shutters thru-out. Great master w/glass block *Snail shower*, walk-in closet w/custom shelves. Huge Gourmet kitchen w/all of the best! Stacked Stone Fireplace in the Family room. 3 car garage. Water Softener. Too many upgrades to list! You will love this gorgeous T W Lewis home in the upscale community of Estrella Mtn.