All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like
12706 S 176TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
12706 S 176TH Lane
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

12706 S 176TH Lane

12706 South 176th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12706 South 176th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
HUGE LOT!! **Gated Community***T W Lewis Single Story **POOL****3 Car Garage*** Very private lot, NO 2 Story homes around! This is a gorgeous home in a gated community! Absolutely stunning! HUGE Kitchen w/a HUGE island, granite countertops, beautiful wood & tile floors, HUGE 17,000+ sq. ft. lot!! Next to common area. Beautiful pool, outdoor firepit & Wok gas Water features! Huge covered patio, lovely low maintenance landscape front & back. Huge bedrooms, wood shutters thru-out. Great master w/glass block *Snail shower*, walk-in closet w/custom shelves. Huge Gourmet kitchen w/all of the best! Stacked Stone Fireplace in the Family room. 3 car garage. Water Softener. Too many upgrades to list! You will love this gorgeous T W Lewis home in the upscale community of Estrella Mtn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12706 S 176TH Lane have any available units?
12706 S 176TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 12706 S 176TH Lane have?
Some of 12706 S 176TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12706 S 176TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12706 S 176TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 S 176TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12706 S 176TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 12706 S 176TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12706 S 176TH Lane offers parking.
Does 12706 S 176TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12706 S 176TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 S 176TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12706 S 176TH Lane has a pool.
Does 12706 S 176TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 12706 S 176TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12706 S 176TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12706 S 176TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12706 S 176TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12706 S 176TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 BedroomsGoodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with PoolGoodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College