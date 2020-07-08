12032 S 184TH Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL, upgraded, single story home in Estrella Mountain Ranch. *Gourmet kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances (gas stove!!), large island, granite counters, white cabinets with crown molding and large pantry. *Master bedroom is spacious with amazing en suite-- extended vanity, huge shower and great walk-in closet. *Low maintenance backyard with firepit, above ground spa and beautiful views. *2 car garage.Come enjoy all Estrella Mountain Ranch has to offer. Tenant to pay one-time $200 fee to add two adult tenants, and two children on the facility (add $25 per month for additional adults in the household). Tenant would have access to use everything in the community, except for the golf course, which is an additional charge.