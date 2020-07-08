All apartments in Goodyear
12032 S 184TH Avenue

12032 South 184th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12032 South 184th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL, upgraded, single story home in Estrella Mountain Ranch. *Gourmet kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances (gas stove!!), large island, granite counters, white cabinets with crown molding and large pantry. *Master bedroom is spacious with amazing en suite-- extended vanity, huge shower and great walk-in closet. *Low maintenance backyard with firepit, above ground spa and beautiful views. *2 car garage.Come enjoy all Estrella Mountain Ranch has to offer. Tenant to pay one-time $200 fee to add two adult tenants, and two children on the facility (add $25 per month for additional adults in the household). Tenant would have access to use everything in the community, except for the golf course, which is an additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12032 S 184TH Avenue have any available units?
12032 S 184TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 12032 S 184TH Avenue have?
Some of 12032 S 184TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12032 S 184TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12032 S 184TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12032 S 184TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12032 S 184TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 12032 S 184TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12032 S 184TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 12032 S 184TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12032 S 184TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12032 S 184TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 12032 S 184TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12032 S 184TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12032 S 184TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12032 S 184TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12032 S 184TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12032 S 184TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12032 S 184TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

