Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
10287 S 175TH Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM

10287 S 175TH Avenue

10287 South 175th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10287 South 175th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a pool to splash around in this summer? This cute rental home backs to beautiful desert views and comes with a sparkling pool to keep you cool when the weather warms up. Enjoy evening swims under the stars, morning coffee sunrises and spectacular evening sunsets. Formal living and dining rooms, plus large great room with kitchen, dining area, and built-in entertainment center. Owners' suite is spacious, and bath includes separate shower and soaking tub. Neighborhood is just across from Estrella's Mountain Ranch Market Place and the Starpointe Residence Club, with two pools, fitness center, cafe and youth center! Rent includes pool maintenance and association fee. Tenant pays one-time $100.00 per family to use Estrella Amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10287 S 175TH Avenue have any available units?
10287 S 175TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 10287 S 175TH Avenue have?
Some of 10287 S 175TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10287 S 175TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10287 S 175TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10287 S 175TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10287 S 175TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 10287 S 175TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10287 S 175TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10287 S 175TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10287 S 175TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10287 S 175TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10287 S 175TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 10287 S 175TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10287 S 175TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10287 S 175TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10287 S 175TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10287 S 175TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10287 S 175TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

