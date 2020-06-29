10287 S 175TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Looking for a pool to splash around in this summer? This cute rental home backs to beautiful desert views and comes with a sparkling pool to keep you cool when the weather warms up. Enjoy evening swims under the stars, morning coffee sunrises and spectacular evening sunsets. Formal living and dining rooms, plus large great room with kitchen, dining area, and built-in entertainment center. Owners' suite is spacious, and bath includes separate shower and soaking tub. Neighborhood is just across from Estrella's Mountain Ranch Market Place and the Starpointe Residence Club, with two pools, fitness center, cafe and youth center! Rent includes pool maintenance and association fee. Tenant pays one-time $100.00 per family to use Estrella Amenities.