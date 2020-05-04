10241 S 185TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Incredible Beazer home with spacious great room floor plan, split floor plan, den, stacked stone fireplace & private outdoor spa. Open kitchen with tons of up-grades like gas stove, R/O System, pantry & kitchen island, Refrigerator/washer/dryer to convey. Open concept family room & formal dining is great for entertaining. Whole house water filtration system installed in 2016. Upgraded tile & carpet through-out, window treatments & 2 car garage. Master bath boasts separate shower & tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Short walk to the community pool, park and school. Minutes from big companies like Amazon and Microsoft!!