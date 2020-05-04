All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 10241 S 185TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
10241 S 185TH Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

10241 S 185TH Drive

10241 South 185th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10241 South 185th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Incredible Beazer home with spacious great room floor plan, split floor plan, den, stacked stone fireplace & private outdoor spa. Open kitchen with tons of up-grades like gas stove, R/O System, pantry & kitchen island, Refrigerator/washer/dryer to convey. Open concept family room & formal dining is great for entertaining. Whole house water filtration system installed in 2016. Upgraded tile & carpet through-out, window treatments & 2 car garage. Master bath boasts separate shower & tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Short walk to the community pool, park and school. Minutes from big companies like Amazon and Microsoft!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10241 S 185TH Drive have any available units?
10241 S 185TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 10241 S 185TH Drive have?
Some of 10241 S 185TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10241 S 185TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10241 S 185TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10241 S 185TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10241 S 185TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 10241 S 185TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10241 S 185TH Drive offers parking.
Does 10241 S 185TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10241 S 185TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10241 S 185TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10241 S 185TH Drive has a pool.
Does 10241 S 185TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10241 S 185TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10241 S 185TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10241 S 185TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10241 S 185TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10241 S 185TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College