10241 S 185TH Drive

Amenities
Incredible Beazer home with spacious great room floor plan, split floor plan, den, stacked stone fireplace & private outdoor spa. Open kitchen with tons of up-grades like gas stove, R/O System, pantry & kitchen island, Refrigerator/washer/dryer to convey. Open concept family room & formal dining is great for entertaining. Whole house water filtration system installed in 2016. Upgraded tile & carpet through-out, window treatments & 2 car garage. Master bath boasts separate shower & tub, dual sinks & walk-in closet. Short walk to the community pool, park and school. Minutes from big companies like Amazon and Microsoft!!