Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
9708 N 56TH Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:11 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9708 N 56TH Lane
9708 North 56th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
9708 North 56th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This inviting space includes tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows. The modern kitchen provides spacious cabinets and updated appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9708 N 56TH Lane have any available units?
9708 N 56TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9708 N 56TH Lane have?
Some of 9708 N 56TH Lane's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9708 N 56TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9708 N 56TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9708 N 56TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9708 N 56TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 9708 N 56TH Lane offer parking?
No, 9708 N 56TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9708 N 56TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9708 N 56TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9708 N 56TH Lane have a pool?
No, 9708 N 56TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9708 N 56TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 9708 N 56TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9708 N 56TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9708 N 56TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
