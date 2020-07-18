All apartments in Glendale
7157 West Citrus Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:40 AM

7157 West Citrus Way

7157 West Citrus Way · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7157 West Citrus Way, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a nice covered back patio. Open Floor plan, Plenty of Storage, RV Gate, and Much More! Close to sports, dining, entertainment, and Westgate. This one won't last long!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,843.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7157 West Citrus Way have any available units?
7157 West Citrus Way has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 7157 West Citrus Way currently offering any rent specials?
7157 West Citrus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7157 West Citrus Way pet-friendly?
No, 7157 West Citrus Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7157 West Citrus Way offer parking?
No, 7157 West Citrus Way does not offer parking.
Does 7157 West Citrus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7157 West Citrus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7157 West Citrus Way have a pool?
No, 7157 West Citrus Way does not have a pool.
Does 7157 West Citrus Way have accessible units?
No, 7157 West Citrus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7157 West Citrus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7157 West Citrus Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7157 West Citrus Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7157 West Citrus Way has units with air conditioning.
