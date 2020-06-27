All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM

6731 N 65TH Avenue

6731 North 65th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6731 North 65th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New laminate floors just installed in entire home! Nice 3 bed / 2 bath home, large back yard, easy access to everything. Close to downtown Glendale, Grand Avenue and shopping. Come take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have any available units?
6731 N 65TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have?
Some of 6731 N 65TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 N 65TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6731 N 65TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 N 65TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6731 N 65TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6731 N 65TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 N 65TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6731 N 65TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6731 N 65TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6731 N 65TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
