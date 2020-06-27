Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6731 N 65TH Avenue
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:11 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6731 N 65TH Avenue
6731 North 65th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6731 North 65th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New laminate floors just installed in entire home! Nice 3 bed / 2 bath home, large back yard, easy access to everything. Close to downtown Glendale, Grand Avenue and shopping. Come take a look.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have any available units?
6731 N 65TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have?
Some of 6731 N 65TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6731 N 65TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6731 N 65TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 N 65TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6731 N 65TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6731 N 65TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 N 65TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6731 N 65TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6731 N 65TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 N 65TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6731 N 65TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
