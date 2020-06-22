All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6321 W ROSE LANE

6321 West Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6321 West Rose Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4 BEDROOMS - 3 BATHROOMS - TWO MASTER SUITES!

4 Bedrooms - 2 bedrooms have a bathroom
3 Full bathrooms
HUGE eat-in kitchen
BIG covered patio

I can get you into a home!

Larry Adams broker/owner
602.819.2838
NewTrac Realty

(RLNE2688239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 W ROSE LANE have any available units?
6321 W ROSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6321 W ROSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6321 W ROSE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 W ROSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6321 W ROSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6321 W ROSE LANE offer parking?
No, 6321 W ROSE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6321 W ROSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 W ROSE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 W ROSE LANE have a pool?
No, 6321 W ROSE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6321 W ROSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6321 W ROSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 W ROSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 W ROSE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 W ROSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6321 W ROSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
