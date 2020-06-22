All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5842 West Northview Avenue

5842 West Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5842 West Northview Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This remodeled home is in the Historic District of Glendale. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and bus stop. The home is clean and has been updated. The floors are Pergo throughout. The yard is huge and there is large covered patio. There is a 500 Sq. ft. air conditioned workshop or office in the backyard. It is great for storage also. All appliances are included but washer/dryer are not warranted. $200 admin fee due at lease signing. Pet fee required and no aggressive breeds. Glendale 2.2% rental tax req.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5842 West Northview Avenue have any available units?
5842 West Northview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5842 West Northview Avenue have?
Some of 5842 West Northview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5842 West Northview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5842 West Northview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5842 West Northview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5842 West Northview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5842 West Northview Avenue offer parking?
No, 5842 West Northview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5842 West Northview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5842 West Northview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5842 West Northview Avenue have a pool?
No, 5842 West Northview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5842 West Northview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5842 West Northview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5842 West Northview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5842 West Northview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
