5842 West Northview Avenue

This remodeled home is in the Historic District of Glendale. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and bus stop. The home is clean and has been updated. The floors are Pergo throughout. The yard is huge and there is large covered patio. There is a 500 Sq. ft. air conditioned workshop or office in the backyard. It is great for storage also. All appliances are included but washer/dryer are not warranted. $200 admin fee due at lease signing. Pet fee required and no aggressive breeds. Glendale 2.2% rental tax req.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.