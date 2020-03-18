All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
19223 N. 78th Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

19223 N. 78th Avenue

19223 North 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19223 North 78th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
19223 N. 78th Avenue Available 06/17/19 Lakeside at Arrowhead Ranch - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is nestled minutes from Norterra and Arrowhead shopping and restaurants. The kitchen comes fully EQUIPPED with ALL appliances. Enjoying the amenities of the neighborhood such as the basketball and volleyball courts. Call and See this home today!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1300
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1300
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1300 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4911699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19223 N. 78th Avenue have any available units?
19223 N. 78th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 19223 N. 78th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19223 N. 78th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19223 N. 78th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19223 N. 78th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19223 N. 78th Avenue offer parking?
No, 19223 N. 78th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19223 N. 78th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19223 N. 78th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19223 N. 78th Avenue have a pool?
No, 19223 N. 78th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19223 N. 78th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19223 N. 78th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19223 N. 78th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19223 N. 78th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19223 N. 78th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19223 N. 78th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
