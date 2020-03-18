Amenities

19223 N. 78th Avenue Available 06/17/19 Lakeside at Arrowhead Ranch - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is nestled minutes from Norterra and Arrowhead shopping and restaurants. The kitchen comes fully EQUIPPED with ALL appliances. Enjoying the amenities of the neighborhood such as the basketball and volleyball courts. Call and See this home today!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1300

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1300

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1300 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



