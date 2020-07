Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub accessible 24hr maintenance dog grooming area e-payments media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail. We offer the designer touches and cutting-edge amenities you’ve been looking for.



Choose from a wide selection of floor plans to find the home that suits you best. When you walk through your front door each day, you’ll be greeted by bright, light-filled rooms, spacious, open-concept floor plans, and sophisticated wood-style flooring. Gather with friends and neighbors for dinner parties, or simply enjoy your oasis as a relaxing place to unwind at the end of the day.