Heritage Pointe.

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $225 (2 bedroom) up to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1st pet; $100 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamute and Wolf Hybrids or any mis of the previous breeds or any other dog breed deemed aggressive to Senior Management
