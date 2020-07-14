All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like
Heritage Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
Heritage Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Heritage Pointe

275 W Juniper Ave · (833) 275-9943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Heritage District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2217 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 1064 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 1117 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2081 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 2194 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 2227 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
volleyball court
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
media room
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $225 (2 bedroom) up to 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1st pet; $100 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamute and Wolf Hybrids or any mis of the previous breeds or any other dog breed deemed aggressive to Senior Management
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $35
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamute, and Wolf Hybrids or any mix of the previous breeds or any other dog breed deemed aggressive by Senior Managmenet
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Each unit has their own storage unit outside of front door

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Heritage Pointe have any available units?
Heritage Pointe has 13 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Pointe have?
Some of Heritage Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Pointe offers parking.
Does Heritage Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Pointe has a pool.
Does Heritage Pointe have accessible units?
No, Heritage Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Heritage Pointe has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 BedroomsGilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly PlacesGilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe IslandsHeritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community CollegeMesa Community CollegeRio Salado CollegeParadise Valley Community College