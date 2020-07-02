Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool e-payments garage yoga cats allowed bbq/grill business center coffee bar dog grooming area hot tub internet access media room pool table

Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance. Check out an apartment in Gilbert, AZ, that offers a fabulous community and an amazing surrounding neighborhood to see if you’ve found your new home.



Our one and two-bedroom apartments in Gilbert offer you all the amenities you’ll need in a comfortable home. Whether you’re a gourmet cook or just enjoy an upscale kitchen, you’ll appreciate the stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, and gooseneck faucet with vegetable washer. When life gets a little stressful, relax in the oval garden soaking tub in every master suite. An in-home washer and dryer is added for your convenience, and designer decor will appeal to a discerning eye.



Just steps outside your living space, you’ll find luxurious community amenities. A community fitness center with on-demand technology and a heated p