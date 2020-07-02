Amenities
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance. Check out an apartment in Gilbert, AZ, that offers a fabulous community and an amazing surrounding neighborhood to see if you’ve found your new home.
Our one and two-bedroom apartments in Gilbert offer you all the amenities you’ll need in a comfortable home. Whether you’re a gourmet cook or just enjoy an upscale kitchen, you’ll appreciate the stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, and gooseneck faucet with vegetable washer. When life gets a little stressful, relax in the oval garden soaking tub in every master suite. An in-home washer and dryer is added for your convenience, and designer decor will appeal to a discerning eye.
Just steps outside your living space, you’ll find luxurious community amenities. A community fitness center with on-demand technology and a heated p