Flats at SanTan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Flats at SanTan

Open Now until 5:30pm
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy · (480) 530-8179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4073 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 2035 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3047 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4033 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Unit 4049 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Unit 3050 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flats at SanTan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
yoga
cats allowed
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
dog grooming area
hot tub
internet access
media room
pool table
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance. Check out an apartment in Gilbert, AZ, that offers a fabulous community and an amazing surrounding neighborhood to see if you’ve found your new home.

Our one and two-bedroom apartments in Gilbert offer you all the amenities you’ll need in a comfortable home. Whether you’re a gourmet cook or just enjoy an upscale kitchen, you’ll appreciate the stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, under-cabinet lighting, and gooseneck faucet with vegetable washer. When life gets a little stressful, relax in the oval garden soaking tub in every master suite. An in-home washer and dryer is added for your convenience, and designer decor will appeal to a discerning eye.

Just steps outside your living space, you’ll find luxurious community amenities. A community fitness center with on-demand technology and a heated p

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet (one-time)
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Max weight 100 lbs each.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot, Garage: $100-$125 (Limited Availability).
Storage Details: On-site Storage: $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flats at SanTan have any available units?
Flats at SanTan has 12 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does Flats at SanTan have?
Some of Flats at SanTan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats at SanTan currently offering any rent specials?
Flats at SanTan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flats at SanTan pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats at SanTan is pet friendly.
Does Flats at SanTan offer parking?
Yes, Flats at SanTan offers parking.
Does Flats at SanTan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Flats at SanTan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats at SanTan have a pool?
Yes, Flats at SanTan has a pool.
Does Flats at SanTan have accessible units?
No, Flats at SanTan does not have accessible units.
Does Flats at SanTan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flats at SanTan has units with dishwashers.
