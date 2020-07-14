Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving

At Country Villa Apartments, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, we are pretty good at it. Of course, our unique setting, surrounded by lush landscaping, just two blocks from the heart of the Heritage District in Gilbert, makes walking to restaurants, shops and entertainment easy. Our newly remodeled interiors offer black appliances with designer tile backsplashes in the kitchen, upgraded countertops, wood-style flooring, new lighting, and hardware. Simply breathtaking. There is also a year-round heated pool, spa, 24-hour fitness center, and play area.



You will love coming home to Country Villa Apartments, where we make life simple to enjoy.