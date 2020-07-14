Amenities
At Country Villa Apartments, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, we are pretty good at it. Of course, our unique setting, surrounded by lush landscaping, just two blocks from the heart of the Heritage District in Gilbert, makes walking to restaurants, shops and entertainment easy. Our newly remodeled interiors offer black appliances with designer tile backsplashes in the kitchen, upgraded countertops, wood-style flooring, new lighting, and hardware. Simply breathtaking. There is also a year-round heated pool, spa, 24-hour fitness center, and play area.
You will love coming home to Country Villa Apartments, where we make life simple to enjoy.