Country Villa Apartments.
Gilbert, AZ
Country Villa Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Country Villa Apartments

950 N Gilbert Rd · (480) 418-9225
Location

950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 27

$968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Unit 148 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,063

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Villa Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
At Country Villa Apartments, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, we are pretty good at it. Of course, our unique setting, surrounded by lush landscaping, just two blocks from the heart of the Heritage District in Gilbert, makes walking to restaurants, shops and entertainment easy. Our newly remodeled interiors offer black appliances with designer tile backsplashes in the kitchen, upgraded countertops, wood-style flooring, new lighting, and hardware. Simply breathtaking. There is also a year-round heated pool, spa, 24-hour fitness center, and play area.

You will love coming home to Country Villa Apartments, where we make life simple to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1 -15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage on the patio of every apartment home

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Country Villa Apartments have any available units?
Country Villa Apartments has 4 units available starting at $968 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Villa Apartments have?
Some of Country Villa Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Country Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Country Villa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Country Villa Apartments offers parking.
Does Country Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Villa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Villa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Country Villa Apartments has a pool.
Does Country Villa Apartments have accessible units?
No, Country Villa Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Country Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Villa Apartments has units with dishwashers.

