920 N Blue Marlin Dr
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:24 AM

920 N Blue Marlin Dr

920 North Blue Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 North Blue Marlin Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Park Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home located near Val Vista Lakes! This spacious nearly 2400 sq ft. home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 car garage with an open floorplan. Vaulted ceilings & small upstairs loft. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, island & pantry. Downstairs is a separate formal living & dining area, laundry room with washer and dryer. The 4th bedroom downstairs can be used as Den/office. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, his/her vanities, and glass shower. Beautifully landscaped backyard w/ patio area & pool. Prime location with no homes behind. Park Village community close to excellent Gilbert schools, shopping, dining & freeways. Pool service included. $300 pet deposit - non refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 N Blue Marlin Dr have any available units?
920 N Blue Marlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 N Blue Marlin Dr have?
Some of 920 N Blue Marlin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 N Blue Marlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
920 N Blue Marlin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 N Blue Marlin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 N Blue Marlin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 920 N Blue Marlin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 920 N Blue Marlin Dr offers parking.
Does 920 N Blue Marlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 N Blue Marlin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 N Blue Marlin Dr have a pool?
Yes, 920 N Blue Marlin Dr has a pool.
Does 920 N Blue Marlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 920 N Blue Marlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 920 N Blue Marlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 N Blue Marlin Dr has units with dishwashers.
