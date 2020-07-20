920 N Blue Marlin Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home located near Val Vista Lakes! This spacious nearly 2400 sq ft. home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 car garage with an open floorplan. Vaulted ceilings & small upstairs loft. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, island & pantry. Downstairs is a separate formal living & dining area, laundry room with washer and dryer. The 4th bedroom downstairs can be used as Den/office. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate soaking tub, his/her vanities, and glass shower. Beautifully landscaped backyard w/ patio area & pool. Prime location with no homes behind. Park Village community close to excellent Gilbert schools, shopping, dining & freeways. Pool service included. $300 pet deposit - non refundable.