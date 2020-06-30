Amenities

860 South Adam Way Available 03/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Cooley Station (Gilbert) - Located in the highly desirable community of Cooley Station, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom almost new home has everything you could imagine! Gourmet kitchen boasts honey maple cabinetry with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis system and is open to the great room perfect for entertaining. Also downstairs is a formal dining room and powder bathroom. Upstairs offers three bedrooms, including the master, laundry room and loft area. Master Suite features den/nursery, private balcony, walk in closet and bathroom, complete with private water closet and separate tub/shower. Cooley Station amenities include three (3) community pools, gorgeous, lush green space, basketball court and childrens playground equipment. Close to freeways, shopping, and dining. Make this your new home today!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Gilbert Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



