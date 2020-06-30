All apartments in Gilbert
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
860 South Adam Way
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

860 South Adam Way

860 South Adam Way · No Longer Available
Location

860 South Adam Way, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
860 South Adam Way Available 03/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Cooley Station (Gilbert) - Located in the highly desirable community of Cooley Station, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom almost new home has everything you could imagine! Gourmet kitchen boasts honey maple cabinetry with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis system and is open to the great room perfect for entertaining. Also downstairs is a formal dining room and powder bathroom. Upstairs offers three bedrooms, including the master, laundry room and loft area. Master Suite features den/nursery, private balcony, walk in closet and bathroom, complete with private water closet and separate tub/shower. Cooley Station amenities include three (3) community pools, gorgeous, lush green space, basketball court and childrens playground equipment. Close to freeways, shopping, and dining. Make this your new home today!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Gilbert Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE2678975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 South Adam Way have any available units?
860 South Adam Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 South Adam Way have?
Some of 860 South Adam Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 South Adam Way currently offering any rent specials?
860 South Adam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 South Adam Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 South Adam Way is pet friendly.
Does 860 South Adam Way offer parking?
No, 860 South Adam Way does not offer parking.
Does 860 South Adam Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 South Adam Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 South Adam Way have a pool?
Yes, 860 South Adam Way has a pool.
Does 860 South Adam Way have accessible units?
No, 860 South Adam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 860 South Adam Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 South Adam Way does not have units with dishwashers.

