715 N SPARROW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Brand New Gilbert Luxury rental. Come see this gorgeous 2225 sq ft property with 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus a huge loft. The downstairs is all tile with a beautiful modern kitchen, quartz countertops, white cabinets, kitchen backsplash, stainless appliances including refrigerator, two-tone interior paint, window blinds and so much more. This property feels wide open and bright with dramatic 9ft ceilings, abundant kitchen prep space and covered patio. Brand new appliances including tankless water heater and water softener. The backyard features a large paver section ready for your outdoor entertaining or enjoying the Arizona sunshine and warm evenings. Prime Gated community with Resort-like swimming pool and ramada. Close to top schools, employment and dining