Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:04 PM

715 N SPARROW Drive

715 N Sparrow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

715 N Sparrow Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Brand New Gilbert Luxury rental. Come see this gorgeous 2225 sq ft property with 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus a huge loft. The downstairs is all tile with a beautiful modern kitchen, quartz countertops, white cabinets, kitchen backsplash, stainless appliances including refrigerator, two-tone interior paint, window blinds and so much more. This property feels wide open and bright with dramatic 9ft ceilings, abundant kitchen prep space and covered patio. Brand new appliances including tankless water heater and water softener. The backyard features a large paver section ready for your outdoor entertaining or enjoying the Arizona sunshine and warm evenings. Prime Gated community with Resort-like swimming pool and ramada. Close to top schools, employment and dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

