Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
695 S. Sahuaro Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

695 S. Sahuaro Drive

695 South Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

695 South Sahuaro Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LAKEFRONT Corner home in Lago Estancia! - Great open floor plan, formal dining and breakfast nook, and soaring ceilings! Brand new carpet, neutral tones throughout. Large master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub, and dual sinks. Large covered patio overlooking beautiful lake, walking paths intertwined through neighborhood taking advantage of the great community area and park. Call NOW Please no cats.

Security Deposit $1245.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable)

Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1245 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

(RLNE4604954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 S. Sahuaro Drive have any available units?
695 S. Sahuaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 S. Sahuaro Drive have?
Some of 695 S. Sahuaro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 S. Sahuaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
695 S. Sahuaro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 S. Sahuaro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 S. Sahuaro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 695 S. Sahuaro Drive offer parking?
No, 695 S. Sahuaro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 695 S. Sahuaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 S. Sahuaro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 S. Sahuaro Drive have a pool?
No, 695 S. Sahuaro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 695 S. Sahuaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 695 S. Sahuaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 695 S. Sahuaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 S. Sahuaro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
