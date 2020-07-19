695 S. Sahuaro Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub carpet

LAKEFRONT Corner home in Lago Estancia! - Great open floor plan, formal dining and breakfast nook, and soaring ceilings! Brand new carpet, neutral tones throughout. Large master suite with walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub, and dual sinks. Large covered patio overlooking beautiful lake, walking paths intertwined through neighborhood taking advantage of the great community area and park. Call NOW Please no cats.



Security Deposit $1245.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable)



Click APPLY NOW! - $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $1245 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



