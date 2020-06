Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Amazing FURNISHED home in highly desired Seville in ''The Enclaves'' gated community. This pristine home has an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, fireplace, dining room, ceiling fans, and beautiful views. Nice relaxing patio over looking the golf course! Cable/Internet/Phone/Water/Landscaping included, and Seville amenities are available for a fee. This home is turn key, just bring your suitcase! Don't miss out on this fantastic home.