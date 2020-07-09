671 North Abalone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Like new home in Chandler's McQueen Landing. Very nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bath plus loft home in great Chandler location. 2240 sq. ft. Two car garage. Features include an open layout where the great room, dining room, and kitchen seamlessly connect. The gorgeous kitchen island offers plenty of counter space to create an ideal prep area or secondary dining place. Elegant master suite with a spacious bedroom and a large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with dual sinks, shower, and linen closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms and two secondary bathrooms, allowing each bedroom to have access to its own bathroom. upstairs loft for additional living space. Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Cul-de-sac lot. Community pool and parks. Close to great schools, shopping, and dining.



Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



