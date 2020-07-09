All apartments in Gilbert
671 North Abalone Drive

671 North Abalone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

671 North Abalone Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like new home in Chandler's McQueen Landing. Very nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bath plus loft home in great Chandler location. 2240 sq. ft. Two car garage. Features include an open layout where the great room, dining room, and kitchen seamlessly connect. The gorgeous kitchen island offers plenty of counter space to create an ideal prep area or secondary dining place. Elegant master suite with a spacious bedroom and a large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with dual sinks, shower, and linen closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms and two secondary bathrooms, allowing each bedroom to have access to its own bathroom. upstairs loft for additional living space. Neutral paint and flooring throughout. Covered patio. Two car garage. Cul-de-sac lot. Community pool and parks. Close to great schools, shopping, and dining.

Pets: Will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 North Abalone Drive have any available units?
671 North Abalone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 North Abalone Drive have?
Some of 671 North Abalone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 North Abalone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
671 North Abalone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 North Abalone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 671 North Abalone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 671 North Abalone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 671 North Abalone Drive offers parking.
Does 671 North Abalone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 North Abalone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 North Abalone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 671 North Abalone Drive has a pool.
Does 671 North Abalone Drive have accessible units?
No, 671 North Abalone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 671 North Abalone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 671 North Abalone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

