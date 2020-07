Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home Located in Seville Master Planned Community! This beautiful home is available for immediate move-in! Home features include a main floor Den, granite countertops throughout the kitchen Large, walk-in pantry, and a community playground for the kids! Additional highlights include 3 large bedrooms, ceiling fans, washer & dryer, double sink vanity, master bedroom & bathroom, and also a two car garage! HOME AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!