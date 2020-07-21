620 East Linda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Custom Home in the Groves of Gilbert, Private secluded neighborhood. Home Features gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and island plus eating area overlooking the lush green lawn. Elegant library with built in bookshelves, Beautiful retreat style baths with travertine and granite fixtures. Enjoy the master sitting area or quite evening on the balcony overlooking the pool and children's play area. True luxury living!



Pet Deposit $250.00



Non-Refundable Administration Fee: $195.00



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1985



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $3,350.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.