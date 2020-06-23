All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 6079 S Legend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
6079 S Legend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6079 S Legend Drive

6079 S Legend Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6079 S Legend Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
6079 S Legend Drive Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home with a pool! - Beautiful Gilbert home with backyard mountain views of San Tan Mountain and Green-Belt. Property is on premium lot with no neighbors. Home features open floor plan with travertine flooring on first floor. Home offers 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Big kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, new kitchen sink, faucet and electric stove. Fabulous backyard with pebbletec pool, expanded patio seating area and beautiful green turf.

Property Available February 1, 2019

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1835
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No Cats
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&Rs and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4622495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6079 S Legend Drive have any available units?
6079 S Legend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 6079 S Legend Drive have?
Some of 6079 S Legend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6079 S Legend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6079 S Legend Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6079 S Legend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6079 S Legend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6079 S Legend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6079 S Legend Drive does offer parking.
Does 6079 S Legend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6079 S Legend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6079 S Legend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6079 S Legend Drive has a pool.
Does 6079 S Legend Drive have accessible units?
No, 6079 S Legend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6079 S Legend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6079 S Legend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College