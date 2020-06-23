Amenities

6079 S Legend Drive Available 02/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home with a pool! - Beautiful Gilbert home with backyard mountain views of San Tan Mountain and Green-Belt. Property is on premium lot with no neighbors. Home features open floor plan with travertine flooring on first floor. Home offers 1 bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms plus loft upstairs. Big kitchen with gorgeous granite counters, new kitchen sink, faucet and electric stove. Fabulous backyard with pebbletec pool, expanded patio seating area and beautiful green turf.



Property Available February 1, 2019



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1835

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) No Cats

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



No Cats Allowed



