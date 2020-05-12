5860 S Banning Ct.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83f910f0ad ---- .Beautiful 2 story home in Shamrock Estates .Vaulted ceilings in entry of home .Formal dining room .Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, gas range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator, walk-in pantry, kitchen island and breakfast bar .Master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet .Master bath with separate bath/shower and double sinks .4 bedrooms plus loft upstairs with ceiling fans .Spacious laundry room with tile floors .Gravel/Stone front yard with auto watering system .Grass backyard with covered patio *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,695.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee