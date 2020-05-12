All apartments in Gilbert
5860 S Banning Ct.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5860 S Banning Ct

5860 South Banning Court · No Longer Available
Location

5860 South Banning Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83f910f0ad ---- .Beautiful 2 story home in Shamrock Estates .Vaulted ceilings in entry of home .Formal dining room .Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, gas range/oven, disposal, dishwasher, built in microwave, refrigerator, walk-in pantry, kitchen island and breakfast bar .Master bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet .Master bath with separate bath/shower and double sinks .4 bedrooms plus loft upstairs with ceiling fans .Spacious laundry room with tile floors .Gravel/Stone front yard with auto watering system .Grass backyard with covered patio *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,695.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5860 S Banning Ct have any available units?
5860 S Banning Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 5860 S Banning Ct have?
Some of 5860 S Banning Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5860 S Banning Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5860 S Banning Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 S Banning Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5860 S Banning Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5860 S Banning Ct offer parking?
No, 5860 S Banning Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5860 S Banning Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5860 S Banning Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 S Banning Ct have a pool?
No, 5860 S Banning Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5860 S Banning Ct have accessible units?
No, 5860 S Banning Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 S Banning Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5860 S Banning Ct has units with dishwashers.

