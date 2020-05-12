481 W SMOKE TREE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This sharp and clean home is in the heart of Gilbert - 3 bed plus office - new carpet - tile - fresh paint - and the most charming back yard I've seen in a long time! Beautiful grassy area - extended pavers for the patio & a fairy-like wall for fun. Vaulted ceilings. Plantation shutters and blinds throughout. Ceiling fans. Updated lighting. Formal living and dining. Great room. Extended side gates on each side of the house. Gardening area in the back. Great Gilbert location! Near dining, shopping, schools and more! No cats. Non-smoking property. $195 admin/rekey fee at move-in. $50/adult app fee. 1.5% TPT tax added to rent.