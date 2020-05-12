All apartments in Gilbert
481 W SMOKE TREE Road
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

481 W SMOKE TREE Road

481 West Smoke Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

481 West Smoke Tree Road, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This sharp and clean home is in the heart of Gilbert - 3 bed plus office - new carpet - tile - fresh paint - and the most charming back yard I've seen in a long time! Beautiful grassy area - extended pavers for the patio & a fairy-like wall for fun. Vaulted ceilings. Plantation shutters and blinds throughout. Ceiling fans. Updated lighting. Formal living and dining. Great room. Extended side gates on each side of the house. Gardening area in the back. Great Gilbert location! Near dining, shopping, schools and more! No cats. Non-smoking property. $195 admin/rekey fee at move-in. $50/adult app fee. 1.5% TPT tax added to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 W SMOKE TREE Road have any available units?
481 W SMOKE TREE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 W SMOKE TREE Road have?
Some of 481 W SMOKE TREE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 W SMOKE TREE Road currently offering any rent specials?
481 W SMOKE TREE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 W SMOKE TREE Road pet-friendly?
No, 481 W SMOKE TREE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 481 W SMOKE TREE Road offer parking?
Yes, 481 W SMOKE TREE Road offers parking.
Does 481 W SMOKE TREE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 W SMOKE TREE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 W SMOKE TREE Road have a pool?
No, 481 W SMOKE TREE Road does not have a pool.
Does 481 W SMOKE TREE Road have accessible units?
No, 481 W SMOKE TREE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 481 W SMOKE TREE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 W SMOKE TREE Road has units with dishwashers.

