4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101

Amenities
FULLY REMODELED THREE BED TWO BATH WITH 2 WKS OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT POWER RANCH - Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful 2 story townhouse located in Power Ranch
Unit features:
Brand new washer and dryer
Granite countertops
New Carpet in bedrooms
Two car garage
Community features include:
A Pool and spa
Parks
Basketball courts
Volleyball
This desirable location is near Dignity General Hospital, LA Fitness, Cold Stone, Cross Fit, One Stop Nutrition, Seville, Golf and Country Club. This luxury Townhome won't last long so call today to schedule a tour.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4477563)