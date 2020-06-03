4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101

Amenities

FULLY REMODELED THREE BED TWO BATH WITH 2 WKS OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT POWER RANCH - Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful 2 story townhouse located in Power Ranch



Unit features:



Brand new washer and dryer

Granite countertops

New Carpet in bedrooms

Two car garage



Community features include:



A Pool and spa

Parks

Basketball courts

Volleyball



This desirable location is near Dignity General Hospital, LA Fitness, Cold Stone, Cross Fit, One Stop Nutrition, Seville, Golf and Country Club. This luxury Townhome won't last long so call today to schedule a tour.



No Cats Allowed



