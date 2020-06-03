All apartments in Gilbert
4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101

4761 East Portola Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4761 East Portola Valley Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
FULLY REMODELED THREE BED TWO BATH WITH 2 WKS OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT POWER RANCH - Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful 2 story townhouse located in Power Ranch

Unit features:

Brand new washer and dryer
Granite countertops
New Carpet in bedrooms
Two car garage

Community features include:

A Pool and spa
Parks
Basketball courts
Volleyball

This desirable location is near Dignity General Hospital, LA Fitness, Cold Stone, Cross Fit, One Stop Nutrition, Seville, Golf and Country Club. This luxury Townhome won't last long so call today to schedule a tour.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4477563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 have any available units?
4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 have?
Some of 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 currently offering any rent specials?
4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 is pet friendly.
Does 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 offer parking?
Yes, 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 does offer parking.
Does 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 have a pool?
Yes, 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 has a pool.
Does 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 have accessible units?
No, 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4761 E Portola Valley Drive #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
