474 W SAN Remo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sometimes it just feels like home! This resort style oasis has a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, recessed lighting, large bedrooms, and ceiling fans throughout. Open & bright eat-in kitchen offers tiled counters & back splash, and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Master bath has double sinks and separate shower & soaking tub with jets. Large backyard has mature landscaping, covered patio, and sparkling pebble tec swimming pool with water fall. Home is located close to schools, parks, shopping & dining, and freeway access. Hurry, this one won't last!