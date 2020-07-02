All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

474 W SAN Remo Street

474 West San Remo Street · No Longer Available
Location

474 West San Remo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Silverhawke

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sometimes it just feels like home! This resort style oasis has a spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring, recessed lighting, large bedrooms, and ceiling fans throughout. Open & bright eat-in kitchen offers tiled counters & back splash, and plenty of cabinet & counter space. Master bath has double sinks and separate shower & soaking tub with jets. Large backyard has mature landscaping, covered patio, and sparkling pebble tec swimming pool with water fall. Home is located close to schools, parks, shopping & dining, and freeway access. Hurry, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 W SAN Remo Street have any available units?
474 W SAN Remo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 W SAN Remo Street have?
Some of 474 W SAN Remo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 W SAN Remo Street currently offering any rent specials?
474 W SAN Remo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 W SAN Remo Street pet-friendly?
No, 474 W SAN Remo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 474 W SAN Remo Street offer parking?
Yes, 474 W SAN Remo Street offers parking.
Does 474 W SAN Remo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 W SAN Remo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 W SAN Remo Street have a pool?
Yes, 474 W SAN Remo Street has a pool.
Does 474 W SAN Remo Street have accessible units?
No, 474 W SAN Remo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 474 W SAN Remo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 474 W SAN Remo Street has units with dishwashers.

