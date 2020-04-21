All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4737 E BARBARITA Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

4737 E BARBARITA Avenue

4737 E Barbarita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4737 E Barbarita Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This brand new build has over $30,000 in upgrades! Beautiful charcoal maple cabinets through out, granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and wood plank tile in all the downstairs, (except bedroom), bathrooms, and laundry room. Modern square sinks in the bathrooms and a huge soaking tub in the master. Softwater system is included along with the refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Tankless water heater. The neighborhood has a community pool and this home is located just minutes from shopping, dining, and Banner hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue have any available units?
4737 E BARBARITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue have?
Some of 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4737 E BARBARITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue offer parking?
No, 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4737 E BARBARITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
