4737 E BARBARITA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This brand new build has over $30,000 in upgrades! Beautiful charcoal maple cabinets through out, granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and wood plank tile in all the downstairs, (except bedroom), bathrooms, and laundry room. Modern square sinks in the bathrooms and a huge soaking tub in the master. Softwater system is included along with the refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Tankless water heater. The neighborhood has a community pool and this home is located just minutes from shopping, dining, and Banner hospitals.