4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive

Situated on nearly an acre, this corner lot property has a north/south exposure and borders common/open space. Circular driveway with pavers, three car garage with 6 car slab parking. Elegant front yard landscaping with gated private front courtyard. Separate guest suite entrance from courtyard area. Gourmet kitchen boasts custom refinished cabinetry, granite slab counter tops, GE Profile appliances, wine fridge, eat-in casual dining nook, breakfast bar, pantry, double ovens, gas cooktop and R/O system. Open kitchen, great room concept. Great room has cozy gas fireplace and Cantera stone accents throughout. Crown molding in great room and formal dining room. Four bedrooms PLUS office and 3.5 bathrooms. Enormous master suite has hardwood flooring, pool view and separate exit to back patio. Master bathroom has his/hers vanities, travertine vanity tops, travertine surrounds at Roman tub and walk-in shower. Master shower has dual heads and custom glass door enclosure. Large master walk-in closet with custom built-ins and entrance to laundry room. Split master floor plan. Study/desk area off secondary bedroom wing. Separate exit from secondary bedroom wing to front courtyard. Jack and Jill bathroom with double sinks in secondary bedroom wing. Large office with wood flooring and separate exit to back patio. ORB lights and fixtures. Surround sound speakers. Sunscreens throughout. Custom window treatments. Exit French doors from great room to extended covered back patio with pavers and wood-finish beams. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with multiple patio areas, pavers, extended kool decking, grand fireplace, BBQ, sparkling heated pebble tec pool with water feature and spa; large grass area, citrus trees and plush tropical landscape. Large side yards. Extended length and extended height garage with built-in cabinets.