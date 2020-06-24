All apartments in Gilbert
4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive

4677 East Collinwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4677 East Collinwood Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Situated on nearly an acre, this corner lot property has a north/south exposure and borders common/open space. Circular driveway with pavers, three car garage with 6 car slab parking. Elegant front yard landscaping with gated private front courtyard. Separate guest suite entrance from courtyard area. Gourmet kitchen boasts custom refinished cabinetry, granite slab counter tops, GE Profile appliances, wine fridge, eat-in casual dining nook, breakfast bar, pantry, double ovens, gas cooktop and R/O system. Open kitchen, great room concept. Great room has cozy gas fireplace and Cantera stone accents throughout. Crown molding in great room and formal dining room. Four bedrooms PLUS office and 3.5 bathrooms. Enormous master suite has hardwood flooring, pool view and separate exit to back patio. Master bathroom has his/hers vanities, travertine vanity tops, travertine surrounds at Roman tub and walk-in shower. Master shower has dual heads and custom glass door enclosure. Large master walk-in closet with custom built-ins and entrance to laundry room. Split master floor plan. Study/desk area off secondary bedroom wing. Separate exit from secondary bedroom wing to front courtyard. Jack and Jill bathroom with double sinks in secondary bedroom wing. Large office with wood flooring and separate exit to back patio. ORB lights and fixtures. Surround sound speakers. Sunscreens throughout. Custom window treatments. Exit French doors from great room to extended covered back patio with pavers and wood-finish beams. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with multiple patio areas, pavers, extended kool decking, grand fireplace, BBQ, sparkling heated pebble tec pool with water feature and spa; large grass area, citrus trees and plush tropical landscape. Large side yards. Extended length and extended height garage with built-in cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive have any available units?
4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive have?
Some of 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4677 E COLLINWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
