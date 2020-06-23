All apartments in Gilbert
4351 East Vallejo Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4351 East Vallejo Court

4351 East Vallejo Court · No Longer Available
Location

4351 East Vallejo Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home with swimming pool in Gated Community! Home located in highly sought after Seville. Kitchen offers open floor plan with kitchen island, pantry and granite counter tops. Wood shutters and tile flooring in all the right places. Living room has built in entertainment center that opens up to the kitchen. 2 Car Garage has small work area and cabinetry for storage. Community features include biking/walking paths, community pool and spa.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2000
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Admin Fee: $99
Rental Tax: 1.5%
Monthly Admin: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a liability policy on the property up to $200,000. If Renters Insurance is not presented at the time of move in, Red Brick will automatically purchase a policy for $12.50 a month, which will be added to your monthly rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

