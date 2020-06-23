4351 East Vallejo Court

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home with swimming pool in Gated Community! Home located in highly sought after Seville. Kitchen offers open floor plan with kitchen island, pantry and granite counter tops. Wood shutters and tile flooring in all the right places. Living room has built in entertainment center that opens up to the kitchen. 2 Car Garage has small work area and cabinetry for storage. Community features include biking/walking paths, community pool and spa.



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2000

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $ 400

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

Admin Fee: $99

Rental Tax: 1.5%

Monthly Admin: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a liability policy on the property up to $200,000. If Renters Insurance is not presented at the time of move in, Red Brick will automatically purchase a policy for $12.50 a month, which will be added to your monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.