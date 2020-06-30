All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4298 E Toledo St

4298 East Toledo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4298 East Toledo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - A Gilbert 4 bed, 2.5 bath home that will not last long! The wood-like tile floors, spacious floor plan, gourmet kitchen with a new range oven, and more will catch your attention. Enjoy having guests over and entertaining inside the large living room that overlooks into the kitchen; allowing everyone to chat effortlessly. The master suite is spacious with a double vanity, large walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are complete with large walk-in closets; you will have all the storage space you have been looking for. The backyard has artificial turf, making it low maintenance! HOA takes care of front yard! Take the family down the street and enjoy the resort-like community pool and amenities. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Two pets max! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5469582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4298 E Toledo St have any available units?
4298 E Toledo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4298 E Toledo St have?
Some of 4298 E Toledo St's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4298 E Toledo St currently offering any rent specials?
4298 E Toledo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4298 E Toledo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4298 E Toledo St is pet friendly.
Does 4298 E Toledo St offer parking?
No, 4298 E Toledo St does not offer parking.
Does 4298 E Toledo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4298 E Toledo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4298 E Toledo St have a pool?
Yes, 4298 E Toledo St has a pool.
Does 4298 E Toledo St have accessible units?
No, 4298 E Toledo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4298 E Toledo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4298 E Toledo St does not have units with dishwashers.

