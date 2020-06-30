4298 E Toledo St

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool range oven

Unit Amenities oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - A Gilbert 4 bed, 2.5 bath home that will not last long! The wood-like tile floors, spacious floor plan, gourmet kitchen with a new range oven, and more will catch your attention. Enjoy having guests over and entertaining inside the large living room that overlooks into the kitchen; allowing everyone to chat effortlessly. The master suite is spacious with a double vanity, large walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms are complete with large walk-in closets; you will have all the storage space you have been looking for. The backyard has artificial turf, making it low maintenance! HOA takes care of front yard! Take the family down the street and enjoy the resort-like community pool and amenities. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Two pets max! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5469582)