Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

429 N Citrus Ln

429 N Citrus Ln · No Longer Available
Location

429 N Citrus Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Guadalupe & Power

Bedrooms: 3 + Den
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq. Footage: 1,628

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking
------------------------------
Great 3 bedroom + Den, 2.5 bathroom well maintained Gilbert home. Den is on the first floor with all bedrooms on the second floor. Upgraded neutral carpeting in living areas and tile flooring in high traffic areas. Open kitchen features maple cabinets, large island with breakfast bar, refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top range and dishwasher. Large master suite which includes walk-in closet garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Community pool, spa and childrenï¿½??s playground offers all of the fun and none of the work. Washing machine and dryer included. HOA maintains the front yard. Two car garage. Easy access to 202 and 60 freeways.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 N Citrus Ln have any available units?
429 N Citrus Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 N Citrus Ln have?
Some of 429 N Citrus Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 N Citrus Ln currently offering any rent specials?
429 N Citrus Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 N Citrus Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 N Citrus Ln is pet friendly.
Does 429 N Citrus Ln offer parking?
Yes, 429 N Citrus Ln offers parking.
Does 429 N Citrus Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 N Citrus Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 N Citrus Ln have a pool?
Yes, 429 N Citrus Ln has a pool.
Does 429 N Citrus Ln have accessible units?
No, 429 N Citrus Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 429 N Citrus Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 N Citrus Ln has units with dishwashers.
