429 N Citrus Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Guadalupe & Power



Bedrooms: 3 + Den

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq. Footage: 1,628



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------

Great 3 bedroom + Den, 2.5 bathroom well maintained Gilbert home. Den is on the first floor with all bedrooms on the second floor. Upgraded neutral carpeting in living areas and tile flooring in high traffic areas. Open kitchen features maple cabinets, large island with breakfast bar, refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top range and dishwasher. Large master suite which includes walk-in closet garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Community pool, spa and childrenï¿½??s playground offers all of the fun and none of the work. Washing machine and dryer included. HOA maintains the front yard. Two car garage. Easy access to 202 and 60 freeways.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



Available to show by appointment.



Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.