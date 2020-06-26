All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

4279 E TYSON Street

4279 East Tyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4279 East Tyson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
WILLOWS NEIGHBORHOOD * 3 BEDROOM $ 2.5 BATHS * ABOUT 1400 SQ FT LIVABLE SPACE * NICE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERS & REFRIGERATOR * HUGE GREAT ROOM WITH DOOR TO ACCESS TO BACK AREA * 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH UPSTAIRS * HALF BATH DOWN * HOA TAKES CARE OF FRONT YARDS * ONLY A FEW HOUSES DOWN TO ONE OF THE BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOLS * WALKING DISTANCE TO HUGE PARKS WITH TOT LOTS & SCHOOLS * NOTE: New downstairs Carpet to be installed this coming week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4279 E TYSON Street have any available units?
4279 E TYSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4279 E TYSON Street have?
Some of 4279 E TYSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4279 E TYSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
4279 E TYSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4279 E TYSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 4279 E TYSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4279 E TYSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 4279 E TYSON Street offers parking.
Does 4279 E TYSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4279 E TYSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4279 E TYSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 4279 E TYSON Street has a pool.
Does 4279 E TYSON Street have accessible units?
No, 4279 E TYSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4279 E TYSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4279 E TYSON Street has units with dishwashers.
