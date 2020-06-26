4279 E TYSON Street

WILLOWS NEIGHBORHOOD * 3 BEDROOM $ 2.5 BATHS * ABOUT 1400 SQ FT LIVABLE SPACE * NICE KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERS & REFRIGERATOR * HUGE GREAT ROOM WITH DOOR TO ACCESS TO BACK AREA * 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH UPSTAIRS * HALF BATH DOWN * HOA TAKES CARE OF FRONT YARDS * ONLY A FEW HOUSES DOWN TO ONE OF THE BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY POOLS * WALKING DISTANCE TO HUGE PARKS WITH TOT LOTS & SCHOOLS * NOTE: New downstairs Carpet to be installed this coming week
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
