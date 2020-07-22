4230 E. Jasper Dr.

Amenities

4230 E. Jasper, Gilbert, AZ - This gorgeous townhouse is the in sought after Trend Home Community called "The Gardens". Planned community has 11 parks and 3 pools for your busy lifestyle. It's 5 minutes from 202 SanTan Freeway at Power. Also close by is Super Target shopping center and SanTan Mall.



This 3 story,very unique townhouse has a bedroom with full bath on every level. The downstairs has brand new tile flooring in the bedroom and bathroom. At the first floor is the Laundry (with washer/dryer) and entry from two car garage. The 2nd floor has the open family room (wood flooring) with kitchen and bedroom with full bath. The kitchen has granite countertops and a dishwasher, refrigerator and oven/stove. 3rd floor is the master suite (brand new carpet) with huge and I mean huge walk in closet. All closet doors in other two bdrms are mirrored. Resident pays for all utilities



NO PETS ALLOWED and NO SMOKING.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 600. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.



Security Deposit $1000. Application Fee $20 for ea. For viewing please call Julie at 480-966-2170 or Apply on line at www.SundialAZ.com



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors and Designated Broker: D. Creason



