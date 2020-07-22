All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

4230 E. Jasper Dr.

4230 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4230 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4230 E. Jasper, Gilbert, AZ - This gorgeous townhouse is the in sought after Trend Home Community called "The Gardens". Planned community has 11 parks and 3 pools for your busy lifestyle. It's 5 minutes from 202 SanTan Freeway at Power. Also close by is Super Target shopping center and SanTan Mall.

This 3 story,very unique townhouse has a bedroom with full bath on every level. The downstairs has brand new tile flooring in the bedroom and bathroom. At the first floor is the Laundry (with washer/dryer) and entry from two car garage. The 2nd floor has the open family room (wood flooring) with kitchen and bedroom with full bath. The kitchen has granite countertops and a dishwasher, refrigerator and oven/stove. 3rd floor is the master suite (brand new carpet) with huge and I mean huge walk in closet. All closet doors in other two bdrms are mirrored. Resident pays for all utilities

NO PETS ALLOWED and NO SMOKING.

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 600. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.

Security Deposit $1000. Application Fee $20 for ea. For viewing please call Julie at 480-966-2170 or Apply on line at www.SundialAZ.com

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors and Designated Broker: D. Creason

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2477129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 E. Jasper Dr. have any available units?
4230 E. Jasper Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 E. Jasper Dr. have?
Some of 4230 E. Jasper Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 E. Jasper Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4230 E. Jasper Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 E. Jasper Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4230 E. Jasper Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4230 E. Jasper Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4230 E. Jasper Dr. offers parking.
Does 4230 E. Jasper Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4230 E. Jasper Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 E. Jasper Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4230 E. Jasper Dr. has a pool.
Does 4230 E. Jasper Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4230 E. Jasper Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 E. Jasper Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 E. Jasper Dr. has units with dishwashers.
