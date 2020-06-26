All apartments in Gilbert
4120 E. Tulsa Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

4120 E. Tulsa Street

4120 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4120 East Tulsa Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
4120 E. Tulsa Street Available 06/12/19 Gilbert Home With Great Kitchen!!! - Great location for this upgraded 2 story home. Open floor plan with high ceilings, neutral tones, and upgraded features. Ebony cabinetry, granite counters, and tile in wet and high traffic areas. Walk-in closet in master with dual sinks. Close to playground, basketball, and volleyball courts, 2 community pools, and 3 parks. Close to San Tan Mall, 202 San Tan freeway and dog parks. CALL TODAY!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1525
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1525
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE2057140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 E. Tulsa Street have any available units?
4120 E. Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 E. Tulsa Street have?
Some of 4120 E. Tulsa Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 E. Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
4120 E. Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 E. Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 E. Tulsa Street is pet friendly.
Does 4120 E. Tulsa Street offer parking?
No, 4120 E. Tulsa Street does not offer parking.
Does 4120 E. Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 E. Tulsa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 E. Tulsa Street have a pool?
Yes, 4120 E. Tulsa Street has a pool.
Does 4120 E. Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 4120 E. Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 E. Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4120 E. Tulsa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
