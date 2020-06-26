Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

4120 E. Tulsa Street Available 06/12/19 Gilbert Home With Great Kitchen!!! - Great location for this upgraded 2 story home. Open floor plan with high ceilings, neutral tones, and upgraded features. Ebony cabinetry, granite counters, and tile in wet and high traffic areas. Walk-in closet in master with dual sinks. Close to playground, basketball, and volleyball courts, 2 community pools, and 3 parks. Close to San Tan Mall, 202 San Tan freeway and dog parks. CALL TODAY!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1525

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1525

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



