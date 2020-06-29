All apartments in Gilbert
4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue

4115 East Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4115 East Lafayette Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
STAYCATION RESORT STYLE DREAM HOME! Desirable community of Seville Golf & Country Club!! Oversized 1/2 acre lot. Backyard features lots of grass, pebble-tec HEATED pool w/grotto, Jacuzzi, slide, built-in BBQ, fire pit, extended covered paved patio, apple/pomegranate/lemon/lime/orange/grapefruit trees & Rainbow play system*Dramatic soaring ceilings, gorgeous tile flooring & 2 tech centerS*Eat-in kitchen offers granite counter tops, double ovens, gas stove, B-I micro, ample amount of cabinets, island w/breakfast bar & a huge W-I pantry*Master boasts an enormous W-I closet, jetted tub, snail shower, his/her sinks, vanity & a bonus room perfect for nursery or office*Plantation shutters*4 Car garage*RV Gate*2nd master is Theater room* *Laundry chute**2 staircases*Large bedrooms, several W-I closets*Minutes from A+ Elementry Schoool, Seville Golf & Country Club featuring pools, water-slides, restaurant, tennis, basketball, beach volleyball, a state of the art gym, child care & more for a separate monthly payment. Go to Seville website for more info. Close to shopping, restuarants, & freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have any available units?
4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have?
Some of 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

