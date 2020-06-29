4115 E LAFAYETTE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court volleyball court

STAYCATION RESORT STYLE DREAM HOME! Desirable community of Seville Golf & Country Club!! Oversized 1/2 acre lot. Backyard features lots of grass, pebble-tec HEATED pool w/grotto, Jacuzzi, slide, built-in BBQ, fire pit, extended covered paved patio, apple/pomegranate/lemon/lime/orange/grapefruit trees & Rainbow play system*Dramatic soaring ceilings, gorgeous tile flooring & 2 tech centerS*Eat-in kitchen offers granite counter tops, double ovens, gas stove, B-I micro, ample amount of cabinets, island w/breakfast bar & a huge W-I pantry*Master boasts an enormous W-I closet, jetted tub, snail shower, his/her sinks, vanity & a bonus room perfect for nursery or office*Plantation shutters*4 Car garage*RV Gate*2nd master is Theater room* *Laundry chute**2 staircases*Large bedrooms, several W-I closets*Minutes from A+ Elementry Schoool, Seville Golf & Country Club featuring pools, water-slides, restaurant, tennis, basketball, beach volleyball, a state of the art gym, child care & more for a separate monthly payment. Go to Seville website for more info. Close to shopping, restuarants, & freeways!