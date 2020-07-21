4079 E OAKLAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A GORGEOUS home in Gilbert Willows Subdivision. 3 Bed plus a Den and a loft, with 2.5 Bath. Kitchen has granite counter tops, kitchen island, tile throughout kitchen and dining area. Wood plank tile in living area downstairs. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and master bathroom has double sinks with a separate shower and tub. Other 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and loft upstairs. Beautiful community pool is located just across the street. Close to schools, dining and shopping. HOA maintains the front yard. MOVE IN READY!