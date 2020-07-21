All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
4079 E OAKLAND Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

4079 E OAKLAND Street

4079 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4079 East Oakland Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
pool
garage
A GORGEOUS home in Gilbert Willows Subdivision. 3 Bed plus a Den and a loft, with 2.5 Bath. Kitchen has granite counter tops, kitchen island, tile throughout kitchen and dining area. Wood plank tile in living area downstairs. Master bedroom with huge walk in closet and master bathroom has double sinks with a separate shower and tub. Other 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and loft upstairs. Beautiful community pool is located just across the street. Close to schools, dining and shopping. HOA maintains the front yard. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4079 E OAKLAND Street have any available units?
4079 E OAKLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4079 E OAKLAND Street have?
Some of 4079 E OAKLAND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4079 E OAKLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4079 E OAKLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4079 E OAKLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 4079 E OAKLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4079 E OAKLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 4079 E OAKLAND Street offers parking.
Does 4079 E OAKLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4079 E OAKLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4079 E OAKLAND Street have a pool?
Yes, 4079 E OAKLAND Street has a pool.
Does 4079 E OAKLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 4079 E OAKLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4079 E OAKLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4079 E OAKLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
