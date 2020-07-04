All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4064 East Windsor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4064 East Windsor Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:53 PM

4064 East Windsor Drive

4064 East Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4064 East Windsor Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming move in ready 3 bedroom + loft, 2 bathroom in the heart of Gilbert! Conveniently located off of Recker & Ray in the beautiful "Gardens" subdivision! Walk into this immaculate property and enjoy its cozy floorpan, ALL appliances included! Ground floor master bed/bath, 2b/1b on 2nd level & gorgeous spiral staircase leads to HUGE loft on 3rd level. Beautiful granite counters in kitchen, tile floor in living/dining/kitchen, carpet in bedrooms & loft. Right around the corner from community sport court, pool, and park. 2 minute drive to shopping, dining, and freeway access. 5 minutes to Mesa Gateway Airport. Unbeatable location and amenities! This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4064 East Windsor Drive have any available units?
4064 East Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4064 East Windsor Drive have?
Some of 4064 East Windsor Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4064 East Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4064 East Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4064 East Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4064 East Windsor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4064 East Windsor Drive offer parking?
No, 4064 East Windsor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4064 East Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4064 East Windsor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4064 East Windsor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4064 East Windsor Drive has a pool.
Does 4064 East Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 4064 East Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4064 East Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4064 East Windsor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College