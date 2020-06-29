4064 East Pony Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous brand new three bedroom home available now! Stainless steel appliances, modern grey cabinets, private balcony, beautiful structure, LED lights throughout, master bedroom and bath on first level, washer and dryer included. To top it off there is a gated resort style sparkling pool provided for your enjoyment. It does not get any better than this! Don't wait on this one, it'll go fast. Call today!!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.