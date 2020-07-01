4044 East Tyson Street

Amenities

Great two story 2/2.5 for rent in Gilbert and available for immediate move in! Each of the two bedrooms has its own bathroom. Tile and laminate in high traffic areas. Small backyard is easy to maintain. Landlord has just replaced the carpeting in the bedrooms and replaced the dishwasher as well. There is even an outlet in the garage for your electric car! The landlord has it priced below market rate so he can get it re-rented quickly. Hurry, this won't last! Rent shown does not include city rental tax of 1.5%. Well qualified applicants will have credit scores of 620+, gross household income of at least three times the rent, and a good rental history (if applicable). No vouchers of any kind will be accepted. No cats allowed. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.