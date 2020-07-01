All apartments in Gilbert
4044 East Tyson Street
4044 East Tyson Street

4044 East Tyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4044 East Tyson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Great two story 2/2.5 for rent in Gilbert and available for immediate move in! Each of the two bedrooms has its own bathroom. Tile and laminate in high traffic areas. Small backyard is easy to maintain. Landlord has just replaced the carpeting in the bedrooms and replaced the dishwasher as well. There is even an outlet in the garage for your electric car! The landlord has it priced below market rate so he can get it re-rented quickly. Hurry, this won't last! Rent shown does not include city rental tax of 1.5%. Well qualified applicants will have credit scores of 620+, gross household income of at least three times the rent, and a good rental history (if applicable). No vouchers of any kind will be accepted. No cats allowed. A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 East Tyson Street have any available units?
4044 East Tyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 East Tyson Street have?
Some of 4044 East Tyson Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 East Tyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4044 East Tyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 East Tyson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4044 East Tyson Street is pet friendly.
Does 4044 East Tyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4044 East Tyson Street offers parking.
Does 4044 East Tyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4044 East Tyson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 East Tyson Street have a pool?
No, 4044 East Tyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4044 East Tyson Street have accessible units?
No, 4044 East Tyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 East Tyson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 East Tyson Street has units with dishwashers.
