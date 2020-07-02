All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4038 East Erie Street

4038 East Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4038 East Erie Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Gilbert Townhouse... Yes, You Read That Right... BRAND NEW! Immaculate Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Gilbert Townhouse Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Bright Interior Features a First Floor Master with Double Sinks, Granite Counters, Walk In Closet Just for Starters. Perfect Mix of Gorgeous Wood-Look Tile and Neutral Carpet Throughout, Great Room Feel Upstairs with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area Just off Open Kitchen with Full Selection of Slate Appliances (Side-by-Side Refrigerator Included), Spacious Living Room with Balcony Exit, Full Hall Bath and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 East Erie Street have any available units?
4038 East Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4038 East Erie Street have?
Some of 4038 East Erie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 East Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
4038 East Erie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 East Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4038 East Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 4038 East Erie Street offer parking?
No, 4038 East Erie Street does not offer parking.
Does 4038 East Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4038 East Erie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 East Erie Street have a pool?
No, 4038 East Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 4038 East Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 4038 East Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 East Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4038 East Erie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
