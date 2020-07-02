All apartments in Gilbert
3943 E JASPER Drive

3943 E Jasper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3943 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this lovely home located just a mile from the freeway and shopping. The home has an open floor plan with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. The kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry, matching stainless steel appliances, and a charming breakfast bar. All three rooms are upstairs along with a small loft with a built in desk. The Master bath has separate tub and shower, and a huge walk-in closet. The low maintenance patio has pavers, and a small grassy area. (A fridge and a set of washer/dryer will be installed before the lease starts). Available March 1st. Come check it out today !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 E JASPER Drive have any available units?
3943 E JASPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 E JASPER Drive have?
Some of 3943 E JASPER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 E JASPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3943 E JASPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 E JASPER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3943 E JASPER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3943 E JASPER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3943 E JASPER Drive offers parking.
Does 3943 E JASPER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3943 E JASPER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 E JASPER Drive have a pool?
No, 3943 E JASPER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3943 E JASPER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3943 E JASPER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 E JASPER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 E JASPER Drive has units with dishwashers.
