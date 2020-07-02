3943 E JASPER Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this lovely home located just a mile from the freeway and shopping. The home has an open floor plan with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. The kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, a pantry, matching stainless steel appliances, and a charming breakfast bar. All three rooms are upstairs along with a small loft with a built in desk. The Master bath has separate tub and shower, and a huge walk-in closet. The low maintenance patio has pavers, and a small grassy area. (A fridge and a set of washer/dryer will be installed before the lease starts). Available March 1st. Come check it out today !!