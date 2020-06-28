3904 E LIBERTY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single level home only a few years young! Upgraded beautifully with wood look tile throughout the home. Upgraded carpeting in all the bedrooms. Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Gourmet kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops, and a stainless steel appliance package. Large & spacious backyard features synthetic grass. This home is low maintenance and perfect for that buyer who wants to enjoy everything this home has to offer like the giant slider door to the backyard. This home has energy efficient features like the tankless hot water heater.