Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:39 AM

3904 E LIBERTY Lane

3904 E Liberty Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3904 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single level home only a few years young! Upgraded beautifully with wood look tile throughout the home. Upgraded carpeting in all the bedrooms. Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Gourmet kitchen features gas stove, granite countertops, and a stainless steel appliance package. Large & spacious backyard features synthetic grass. This home is low maintenance and perfect for that buyer who wants to enjoy everything this home has to offer like the giant slider door to the backyard. This home has energy efficient features like the tankless hot water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 E LIBERTY Lane have any available units?
3904 E LIBERTY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 E LIBERTY Lane have?
Some of 3904 E LIBERTY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 E LIBERTY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3904 E LIBERTY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 E LIBERTY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3904 E LIBERTY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3904 E LIBERTY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3904 E LIBERTY Lane offers parking.
Does 3904 E LIBERTY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 E LIBERTY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 E LIBERTY Lane have a pool?
No, 3904 E LIBERTY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3904 E LIBERTY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3904 E LIBERTY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 E LIBERTY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 E LIBERTY Lane has units with dishwashers.
