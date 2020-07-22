3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful single level 4 Bedroom home located in the prestigious community of Power Ranch near Higley & Germann. With over 2300 square feet, this beautiful home comes complete w/ brand new kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, an open split floor plan, & neutral colors throughout. New paint, canned lights, Kenmore washer & dryer, tons of storage & a 2 car garage. Enjoy the large backyard with covered patio, shade tree and grass as well as all of the amenities that the Master Planned Community of Power Ranch has to offer w/bike trails, multiple parks, walking paths, 2 pools, clubhouse, basketball and volley ball courts.