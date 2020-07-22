All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive

3904 East Cloudburst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3904 East Cloudburst Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single level 4 Bedroom home located in the prestigious community of Power Ranch near Higley & Germann. With over 2300 square feet, this beautiful home comes complete w/ brand new kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, an open split floor plan, & neutral colors throughout. New paint, canned lights, Kenmore washer & dryer, tons of storage & a 2 car garage. Enjoy the large backyard with covered patio, shade tree and grass as well as all of the amenities that the Master Planned Community of Power Ranch has to offer w/bike trails, multiple parks, walking paths, 2 pools, clubhouse, basketball and volley ball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive have any available units?
3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive have?
Some of 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive offers parking.
Does 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive has a pool.
Does 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 E CLOUDBURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
