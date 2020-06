Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

mew flooring to be installed. GREAT 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, MASTER BATHROOM HAS SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER AND 2 SINKS, SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM AND LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPALCE, CEILING FANS IN ALL THE ROOMS, GAS COOKING, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!!! GREAT BACKYARD WITH GRASS, NICELY LANDSCAPED FRONT AND BACKYARD. $200 admin fee due at move in plus $25 monthly admin fee PHOTOS MAY NOT BE CURRENT.