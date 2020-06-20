3886 S CRICKET Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home for rent in the highly desirable Power Ranch community located in Arizona's highly rated Higley Schools. Power Ranch offers walking trails, tennis courts, community pool & a catch and release lake. Close access to 202 freeway, San Tan Mall, Trilogy Golf Course, ASU East Campus, great restaurants, & shopping. This well-maintained 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home has granite counter tops, neutral paint & laminate floors in all the right areas. The well shaded back yard with mature trees is perfect for entertaining or play time for kids. Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Additional storage space in garage with wooden cabinetry and epoxy coated floor. **Credit score 720+, with stable long-term employment history. No pets