Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

3886 S CRICKET Drive

3886 South Cricket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3886 South Cricket Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home for rent in the highly desirable Power Ranch community located in Arizona's highly rated Higley Schools. Power Ranch offers walking trails, tennis courts, community pool & a catch and release lake. Close access to 202 freeway, San Tan Mall, Trilogy Golf Course, ASU East Campus, great restaurants, & shopping. This well-maintained 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home has granite counter tops, neutral paint & laminate floors in all the right areas. The well shaded back yard with mature trees is perfect for entertaining or play time for kids. Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Additional storage space in garage with wooden cabinetry and epoxy coated floor. **Credit score 720+, with stable long-term employment history. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3886 S CRICKET Drive have any available units?
3886 S CRICKET Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3886 S CRICKET Drive have?
Some of 3886 S CRICKET Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3886 S CRICKET Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3886 S CRICKET Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3886 S CRICKET Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3886 S CRICKET Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3886 S CRICKET Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3886 S CRICKET Drive does offer parking.
Does 3886 S CRICKET Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3886 S CRICKET Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3886 S CRICKET Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3886 S CRICKET Drive has a pool.
Does 3886 S CRICKET Drive have accessible units?
No, 3886 S CRICKET Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3886 S CRICKET Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3886 S CRICKET Drive has units with dishwashers.
