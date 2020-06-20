3886 S CRICKET Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home for rent in the highly desirable Power Ranch community located in Arizona's highly rated Higley Schools. Power Ranch offers walking trails, tennis courts, community pool & a catch and release lake. Close access to 202 freeway, San Tan Mall, Trilogy Golf Course, ASU East Campus, great restaurants, & shopping. This well-maintained 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home has granite counter tops, neutral paint & laminate floors in all the right areas. The well shaded back yard with mature trees is perfect for entertaining or play time for kids. Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Additional storage space in garage with wooden cabinetry and epoxy coated floor. **Credit score 720+, with stable long-term employment history. No pets