3881 E DOUGLAS Loop
3881 E DOUGLAS Loop

3881 East Douglas Loop · (480) 242-5408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3881 East Douglas Loop, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Carol Rae Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 BEDROOM single story with large yard. Open floor plan with large dining area, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen & family room. All new flooring. Split master. Master bath has split shower/tub, WIC and double sink vanity. Inside laundry. 2-car garage. Covered patio, mature/shady backyard landscape. Huge neighborhood park. Close to public library, shopping, schools and Gilbert Riparian Reserve.App fee: $65 PER adult. 18+ must submit separate app. Drop off: 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal request will be emailed when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.Pet Dep: $350--ONE SMALL ADULT DOG w/owner approval. Submit photo with app. No aggressive breeds. No cats. No puppies. Owner reserves right in increase pet de

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop have any available units?
3881 E DOUGLAS Loop has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop have?
Some of 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3881 E DOUGLAS Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop offer parking?
Yes, 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop does offer parking.
Does 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop have a pool?
No, 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop have accessible units?
No, 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3881 E DOUGLAS Loop has units with dishwashers.
