3881 E DOUGLAS Loop

4 BEDROOM single story with large yard. Open floor plan with large dining area, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen & family room. All new flooring. Split master. Master bath has split shower/tub, WIC and double sink vanity. Inside laundry. 2-car garage. Covered patio, mature/shady backyard landscape. Huge neighborhood park. Close to public library, shopping, schools and Gilbert Riparian Reserve.App fee: $65 PER adult. 18+ must submit separate app. Drop off: 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal request will be emailed when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.Pet Dep: $350--ONE SMALL ADULT DOG w/owner approval. Submit photo with app. No aggressive breeds. No cats. No puppies. Owner reserves right in increase pet de