3879 E ROBERT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

COME SEE THIS GENTLY USE HOME IN BUNGALOWS AT COOLEY STATION BUILT IN 2017, 3/BEDROOM 2.5/BATH,BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN ISLAND, UPGRADED CABINETS. BREAKFAST BAR, LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, PANTRY,DINNING AREA,LARGE FAMILY ROOM,ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, LARGE GUEST ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN THE GUEST BATH, MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET,SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS,PRIVATE TOILET ,SPLIT MASTER,REFRIGERATOR/WASHER/DRYER STAYS W/D UPSTAIRS 2 CAR GARAGE, COMMUNITY HAS COMMUNITY POOL, SPLASH PAD AND CHILDREN PLAY AREA. GREENBELT.